Kevin Hart Says He’s Still Recovering From His Car Accident

Kevin Hart is still recovering from his injuries.

The actor-comedian shared the update during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show just over 100 days after a brutal car accident left him with a badly injured back.

“It’s funny, I was hugging you just because I love you and always hug you the same way, and then I was like, ‘oh, does that hurt?'” said Ellen to him.

And Kevin joked that she “tried to hurt me,” before providing a new update that stated that he’s “about 65 to 75 percent back” to being, well, 100 percent. “My workouts are not full – I’m not lifting crazy weights,” Hart said of his current limitations. “[B]ut I’m back to weighted workouts, agility, mobility, core workouts.”

Recall that on the midnight of September 1, Hart got involved in an accident, resulting to “major back injuries.” He spent the next 10 days in the hospital.

Fans are wishing him well.