Kevin Hart Says He’s in No Rush to Return to Comedy After His Car Accident

Kevin Hart is not in a hurry to return to the spotlight.

The comic actor said this during a brief chat with the paps while leaving a Calabasas shopping plaza with a friend. He told a TMZ cameraman he was feeling “great” and “blessed to be alive.”

When asked if he intends to return to comedy soon, he said it would happen “in time,” but for now, he’s fully committed to his health and spending time with his loved-ones. “I’m patient,” he said. “… Right now, I’m relaxin’, enjoyin’ the family, and recovering. That’s all that matters right now.”

This comes two months after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda rolled down an embankment on Mulholland Drive, leaving Hart with severe injuries that required surgery. The comedian remained in the hospital for 10 days, and eventually returned home following his stay at a rehabilitation center.

Hart had also opened up about his road to recovery in an emotional video posted to Instagram this week.

“Basically, what you realize is that you’re’ not in control. No matter how much you think you’re’ in control, you’re not in control and at the end of the day it can all be over,” Hart said. “When God talks, you gotta listen. I swear life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the thing that you needed most. In this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down … My appreciation for life is through the roof … Don’t take today for granted, ’cause tomorrow’s not promised. More importantly, I’m thankful for God, thankful for life. “