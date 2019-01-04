Kevin Hart says He is Evaluating Taking Back His Role as the 2019 Oscars Host

Kevin Hart may reprising his role at the host of the 2019 Oscars.

The comic actor appeared on Ellen in a one-hour episode that aired this morning, where he promised to evaluate taking back his role as the host of the 2019 ceremony after giving it up in December following a nationwide outrage over his previous homophobic remarks.

Recall that Hart was presented with an Academy ultimatum to apologise for for those remarks or leave the post, and at first, he refused to apologise and passed on the gig, but then ultimately expressed regret for his homophobia.

So, speaking with Ellen DeGeneres on Friday, she revealed that she called the Academy on Thursday because she wanted Hart to host. “I called them, I said, ‘Kevin’s on, I have no idea if he wants to come back and host, but what are your thoughts?’ And they were like, ‘Oh my God, we want him to host! We feel like that maybe he misunderstood or it was handled wrong. Maybe we said the wrong thing but we want him to host. Whatever we can do we would be thrilled. And he should host the Oscars.’”

And Hart finally agreed to “assess” whether he is still interested in reprising the role. Leaving here, I promise you, I’m evaluating this conversation. This is a conversation I needed to have, I’m glad that I had it here, and I’m glad that it was as authentic and real as I could have hoped that it would be. So let me assess, just to sit in this space and really think, and you and I will talk before anything else,” he told DeGeneres.

She also spoke on why she strongly supports Hart. “As a gay person. I am sensitive to all of that. You’ve already expressed that it’s not being educated on the subject, not realizing how dangerous those words are, not realizing how many kids are killed for being gay or beaten up every day. You have grown, you have apologized, you are apologizing again right now. You’re done it. Don’t let those people win — host the Oscars,” she said.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.