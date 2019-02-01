Kevin Hart Responds to Backlash After Sending Jussie Smollett Support

Kevin Hart has replied people who reminded him that his hateful and homophobic jokes enabled the culture that has now hurt actor Jussie Smollett.

Following the racist, homophobic attack on the “Empire” star, Hart took to his social media to show solidarity with Smollett. And people quickly reminded him of how he used homophobic language in his jokes, how he refused to apologize for it.

Rather than back down, Hart took to Twitter to confront those challenging the sincerity of his condolences. “I stand with a man in his time of hurt and need by giving him heart felt support and u take the time to harp on my 10yr past that I have apologized about and moved on from by being a better person. Do you want change? If so I am an example of what u want people to do…CHANGE!” Hart wrote.

Well, the major critic, Ira Madison, the host of Crooked Media’s “Keep It,” took time to school the comic actor.

See the exchange below:

your funniest joke congrats https://t.co/N3JqxaSJMl — Ira (@ira) January 30, 2019

I stand with a man in his time of hurt and need by giving him heart felt support and u take the time to harp on my 10yr past that I have apologized about and moved on from by being a better person. Do you want change? If so I am an example of what u want people to do…CHANGE! https://t.co/Ybbo8OYKTt — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 30, 2019

I “harp” because my community of black queer people face violence 365 in America and when we tried to tell you that we weren’t trolling you but wanted to educate how your jokes lead to actions like what happened to Jussie, you went on Ellen to talk about your wheelchair movie. https://t.co/bGXkNVQsTl — Ira (@ira) January 31, 2019

Anyway, we are all wishing Smollett a quick recovery.