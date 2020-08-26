Kevin Hart Mocks NBC After They Used His Photo to Report an Usain Bolt Story

Kevin Hart has called out NBC after the media outlet used his photo as a feature image in a post about Usain Bolt’s VOVID-19 disagnosis.

“No comment … I must of gotten really fast & tall overnight,” the comedian said on his Instagram. Adding, “I want to take advantage of this moment & race anybody in the world. We can bet whatever … Shit just got real. I am also no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule….IM BACK BITCHES.”

He continued: “P.S this is Disrespectful on so many levels….All you can do is laugh. Maybe the Covid 19 shrunk his legs & torso.”

This has since stirred a heated reaction on social media, with many people talking about how the media house makes mistakes with their postings.

