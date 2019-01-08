Kevin Hart Apologises Again for His Homophobic Jokes

Kevin Hart says he is sorry.

The comic actor apologised to the LGBTQ community on his SiriusXM radio show, Straight From the Hart, which aired on his Laugh Out Loud Radio Channel 96 on Monday evening.

“I will say this, and I want to make this very clear,” he said, adding that his words have been “chopped up” following previous apologies. “Once again, Kevin Hart apologizes for his remarks that hurt members of the LGBTQ community. I apologize.”

Then he quoted the joke that landed him in trouble, and tried to explain the context, saying:

“‘I want to say that I have no problem with gay people. I don’t have a homophobic bone in my body. I want you to be happy, be gay, be happy.’ And then I say as a heterosexual male, if I can do something to stop my son … that’s where the joke starts! “The only clip that I have seen all over the media is the one where I go, ‘Stop! That’s gay.’” “I really had to dive into the whole thing, even the tweets. These weren’t words that I said to gay individuals. I didn’t say these words to people, at the time, this was our dumb asses on Twitter going back and forth with each other. We thought it was okay to talk like that, because that’s how we talked to one another. In that, you go, fuck! This is wrong now.” “Now we’re in a space where I’m around people of the LGBTQ community, and I’m now aware of how these words make them feel, and why they say, ‘That shit hurt because of what I’ve been through.’ “So then we say, ‘Hey, man, as a group, let’s erase this shit. Hey, let’s not do this. We don’t post this shit on social media.'” “If the fight from the LGBTQ community is equality, that’s the fight. The fight is the will and want for equality. I’m riding with you guys. I understand you. “But in the fight for equality, that means that there has to be an acceptance for change. If you don’t want to accept people for their change, then where are you trying to get to the equal part? Where does the equality part come in?” “I think that in the times that we’re living in, we have to be understanding and accepting of people and change.”

This comes one week after Ellen DeGeneres vouched for him and urged him to take back the role of the host of this year’s Oscars.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.