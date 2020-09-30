Kevin Hart and Wife,Eniko Welcome Daughter

Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko have welcomed their Daughter, Kaori Mai Hart.

The new mum of two took to her Instagram page to share the great news, revealing that Kaori made her grand entrance on Tuesday, September 29.

Eniko Hart posted a sweet picture text on her page which reads; “9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime.” The model captioned it with the announcement.

“Thankful. Grateful. Blessed. A little bit if heaven sent down to earth. Welcome to the world baby girl. We couldn’t love you more. Kaori Mai Hart. 9.29.29”.

This is Eniko’s second child and Kevin Hart’s fourth as he shares two children, a boy and a girl with ex-wife, Torrei Hart.

Congratulations to the couple.

