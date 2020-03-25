Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko are Expecting Their Second Child Together

Congratulations to Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko!

The 40-year-old comedian on Tuesday announced on Instagram that Eniko Hart, 35, is expecting their second child together. Hart has two children from his first marriage with Torrei Hart, 15-year-old Heaven and 12-year-old Hendrix.

Hart captioned a photo of Eniko’s baby bump with #FamilyOfSix and #Blessed. “In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! soon to be a family of 6!” Eniko wrote on Instagram.

The pair married in 2016 and welcomed their son Kenzo Kash Hart in 2017.

The Jumanji star was previously married to Torrei from 2003 to 2011.

See the post below: