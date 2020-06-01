Kevin Hart Addresses Protests in the US: ‘This is Not About Rioting & Looting’

Kevin Hart has refused to allow the media to reduce the George Floyd protests in the United States to simply a case of rioting and looting.

In case you missed the horrifying drama: it all started after a clip surfaced on the Internet Monday (May 25) showing the moment a Minnesota officer suffocated George Floyd by kneeling on his neck. All through before his death, Floyd is heard crying out that he couldn’t breathe and was in pain, but he was ignored. Floyd went to Hennepin County Medical Center after falling unconscious, and died shortly after. The officers involved have since been fired, with politicians calling for a murder investigation.

Floyd’s death has stirred an uprising in the United States, with cities like Minneapolis getting burned to the ground by upset Americans who can no longer sit back and allow murderous police officers to escape scrutiny. Many stores were looted in the process all across America, but folks, like Kevin Hart, do not want the protest to be shaped by that single narrative.

“This is not about RIOTING & LOOTING….do not let that become the narrative…..This is about social injustice….THIS IS ABOUT THE UNFAIR TREATMENT THAT PEOPLE OF COLOR HAVE BEEN DEALING WITH YEEEAAAARRRRSSS!!!!! THATS WHAT THIS IS ABOUT,” he tweeted.

He added, “Enough is Enough..”

This is not about RIOTING & LOOTING….do not let that become the narrative…..This is about social injustice….THIS IS ABOUT THE UNFAIR TREATMENT THAT PEOPLE OF COLOR HAVE BEEN DEALING WITH YEEEAAAARRRRSSS!!!!! THATS WHAT THIS IS ABOUT… — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) May 31, 2020

Enough is Enough…. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) May 31, 2020

