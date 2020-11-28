Kevin Hart Addresses Calling His Own Daughter a “Hoe”

Kevin Hart caught a lot of flak following a conversation on the social media app Clubhouse, in which which several participants asked him why he had made what they saw as a sexist joke about his teen daughter’s dating life in his recent stand-up special, Zero Fucks Given.

In the show, Hart said, “My daughter a hoe. This is hoe shit. This is hoe shit. Hoe activity right in front of my face.”

Many people dragged him for that comment, and in his Friday response to the controversy, he made what appeared to be a joke about his research process for the gag, “I called three former hoes I know and asked them, ‘Is this hoe-like activity?’”

And responding to accusations of sexism and degrading Black women, he continued in a late-night Instagram post: “We gotta stop. Stop with the false narrative, it’s a false narrative that’s being created…I’m not calling my daughter a hoe, I’m saying what she did is hoe-like activity.”

