Keshia Knight Pulliam is engaged to her boyfriend of about one year, Brad James.

The actors who met on the set of Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta shared their happy news on their respective Instagram pages.

Recall that Keshia Knight Pulliam had a messy split from her ex-husband and father of her daughter, Ella.

It’s great to see that she’s found love again.

Congratulations to the couple.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook