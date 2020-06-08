Kerry Washington Writes About Directing Issa Rae’s ‘Insecure’ Show

Kerry Washington is thankful.

The actress has taken to her Twitter to writer about how lucky she was to have been invited to direct Issa Rae’s incredibly successful HBO show, Insecure, which aired last night.

I’ve been a huge fan of Insecure since the jump,” she began, “This is a show that showcases our full humanity. Our beautiful joys & struggles.” 

She continued, “Our culture, our neighborhoods. Our rich alive blackness. To direct this show was a privilege! I’m so proud to be part of the @insecurehbo  family.”

And she also shared adorable photos from the set.

See her tweet below:

