Kerry Washington Wins Her First Emmy Ever!

Kerry Washington has earned her place amongst Hollywood royalty with her first Emmy win ever.

The actress and producer took home her first trophy in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category for her work as an executive producer on Tuesday, Sept. 15, during the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys, ahead of the virtual primetime ceremony on Sunday night.

Kerry Washington executively produced the TV special,”All in the Family”, and “Good Times as a tribute to classic ’70s sitcoms alongside Justin Theroux, Norman Lear and James Burrows.

“Thank you for this amazing creative family. It’s such a brilliant team,” Washington said during the virtual ceremony on Tuesday alongside co-producers.

“OMG, “So proud of @simpsonstreet and this incredible cast and crew,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. Simpsons Street is Washington’s production company, which she launched in 2016 as part of a deal with ABC.

Kerry Washington is also a favourite to win as an executive producer on “American Son” and “Little Fires Everywhere”. American Son is nominated in the Outstanding Television Movie category while Little Fires Everywhere is up for Outstanding Limited Series

The *Scandal” actress also received a nod in the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie category this year for her portrayal of character Mia Warren in Little Fires Everywhere.

Congratulations to her!

