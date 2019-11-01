Kerry Washington Tells How ‘American Son’ Explores Motherhood, Race, Identity

Kerry Washington has a new production, American Son, will soon beginning streaming on Netflix. And in an interview with THR, she speaks about how her role is about “every parent’s absolute worst nightmare.”

Written by Christopher Demos-Brown and directed by Kenny Leon, the 90-minute chamber drama follows Kendra Ellis-Connor (Washington) as she struggles to learn any details about her missing, mixed-race teenage son, Jamal. Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee also reprise their roles in the film adaptation.

What differences were there in your performance from stage to screen?

We just all had to take our foot off the gas a little bit. Onstage, you’re having to communicate every molecule to the person who is 900 seats away. Your audience, in film, is right there. The camera’s right there. Since we had basically rehearsed the movie for four months, we just all had to kind of trust ourselves and take our foot off the gas a little bit.

What challenged you the most in taking on this role, especially taking it from stage to screen?

I think quite honestly it’s the beautiful rigor, the discipline of having to dip into this nightmare eight times a week. Then what was so funny was I really wrapped my head around how to approach being in this space for 90 minutes a day or three hours a day on a two-show day. But then we start to film and I was like, “Oh, wait, I have to do this for 12 hours?” It was a challenging task to ask of myself.

As a mother, what of that came through in your performance? Did you also look to stories of black mothers whose children were killed by police?

I feel like there were these parallel paths of emotional wells that I was constantly dipping into or swimming in because there was a part of it that was just the pure personal understanding of motherhood. I think to some extent it’s part of why the play is so relatable because parenting always, always involves vulnerability. The moment that child is out of your body, if that’s your path to motherhood, the moment that person is walking around and in the world, you are no longer completely in control of what they hear and what they eat and where they go. It’s a constant dance in allowing for separation and independence. Barack Obama said it so beautifully in his interview with David Letterman. The closest he could describe of having children is like having your heart outside your body walking around. That’s any parent. But it is, of course, exponentially more tumultuous and scary and challenging when you are the parent of a black child because there are all these systems in place that rely on the demonization or destruction of your kid. So there was just kind of the personal “I am the mother of black kids.” I felt like I was pulling from that personally, but also pulling from this larger historical and sociological framework. I had kind of the psychology of Kendra, from a personal sense, but there was, there was also a dipping into pain that’s not just mine.

This is centuries of fears of black moms. I had a wall in my dressing room that had pictures and names and cutouts. It was a place for me to acknowledge the pain inflicted on black children that’s state sanctioned. So, starting with slave ships and including Emmett Till and Rodney King and going all the way to today … just really a place to remind myself and kind of honor and remember how black lives have been destroyed or attacked by state violence. It’s interesting to even talk about it so academically because it really felt like every day, sometimes twice a day, I was diving into this pool of every parent’s absolute worst nightmare.

What is a scene that sticks with you the most?

It’s hard to say because this was my baby for so long, like over a hundred performances. I think at different times, different parts of the material really stuck with me. I’m always really moved by the point in the film when Kendra and Scott do remember how they first met. I love that we get to see it in the film version. I think why I really love that is because, although this is very much an unfolding nightmare and tragedy, it’s also the unfolding of a love story between two people who really, really love each other and don’t have the tools to be able to close the divide between them — the cultural divide, the emotional divide, the socioeconomic understanding divide. That moment is always really special to me because it’s their love that created the miracle of Jamal. And it is their love that’s really trying to navigate a way out of this pain.

