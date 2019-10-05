Kerry Washington Shows Off Igbo Writing Skill as She Celebrates Genevieve Nnaji

ukamaka

Recently, Genevieve Nnajia took to her social media to share a piece of exciting news: her film, Lionheart, has been entered for 2020 Academy Awards. And one of those who celebrated her was Hollywood star, Kerry Washington.

This is glorious!!!!!!!!!!!!! Also…Anyi nwere ike i ga rie nri ehihie n’oge n’adighi anya?” said the excited Washington on Twitter, asking the Nigerian legend to join her on a lunch soon. And Nnaija accepted the lunch offer, saying: “Nwunye anyi daalu. Ka eme ya ngwa ngwa maka anyị nwere okwu. Love you sis.”

Check out their tweets below:

 

