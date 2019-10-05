Kerry Washington Shows Off Igbo Writing Skill as She Celebrates Genevieve Nnaji

Recently, Genevieve Nnajia took to her social media to share a piece of exciting news: her film, Lionheart, has been entered for 2020 Academy Awards. And one of those who celebrated her was Hollywood star, Kerry Washington.

“This is glorious!!!!!!!!!!!!! Also…Anyi nwere ike i ga rie nri ehihie n’oge n’adighi anya?” said the excited Washington on Twitter, asking the Nigerian legend to join her on a lunch soon. And Nnaija accepted the lunch offer, saying: “Nwunye anyi daalu. Ka eme ya ngwa ngwa maka anyị nwere okwu. Love you sis.”

Check out their tweets below:

This is glorious!!!!!!!!!!!!! Also… 😊 Anyi nwere ike i ga rie nri ehihie n’oge n’adighi anya? https://t.co/oVfl6vPMJs — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 3, 2019

Nwunye anyi daalu🙌🏾🔥😍. Ka eme ya ngwa ngwa maka anyị nwere okwu. Love you sis. ❤️ https://t.co/rzVpqsptbD — Genevieve Nnaji MFR (@GenevieveNnaji1) October 3, 2019