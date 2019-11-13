Kerry Washington Says She Often Receives Texts Meant for Kanye West

Kerry Washington has revealed that people sometimes confuse her for Kanye West.

“We’re not friends but we have a lot of friends in common,” Washington explained during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live, at the 10:49 minute mark. “I think a lot of people have us programmed in their phone as ‘KW,’ so I’ll get a text like once a year where I’m like ‘That’s not for me.’ … This year if it happens I’m sure it will be something very pious and Godly.”

However, that’s not all they discussed in this episode.

Per Complex:

Kimmel also shares a story with Washington that further solidifies how small Hollywood can be. In May, Washington was part of Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons. Washington and Will Ferrell played Tom and Helen Willis from The Jeffersons for the program. Ferrell also served as the show’s producer alongside Kimmel. Until her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, Washington assumed that Kimmel (who is her friend) lobbied for her to be part of the program when in actuality it was Will Ferrell. This was surprising to Washington because she only knows Ferrell from seeing him in passing at their children’s school. “The only time I ever see him is in my pajamas at drop off,” Washington said a minute into the clip. “But, I must’ve impressed him with my pajammies.”

Check it out below: