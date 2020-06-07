Kerry Washington Celebrates Yvonne Orji: “Thank you for Repping Naija!”

Congratulations to Yvonne Orji!

Last night, her comedy special, Momma, I Made It! finally debuted on HBO, and some of those who have tweeted their support for her includes Kerry Washington, who thanked the Nigerian star for representing the country.

“Not to sound like your mom, but I am soooooo happy for you @YvonneOrji,” Washington tweeted, “We LOVED #MommaIMadeItHBO & we love you! Thank you for repping Nigeria & Naija girls so spectacularly. #AWholeMe”

This comes one month after Orji shared the trailer of the comedy. In it, we see the footage shot of Orji’s trip “home” to Nigeria earlier this year and a live stand-up performance at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C.

Watch it here.

And check out Washington’s tweet below:

Not to sound like your mom 😂 but I am soooooo happy for you @YvonneOrji ❤️😂❤️😂❤️ We LOVED #MommaIMadeItHBO & we love you! Thank you for repping Nigeria & Naija girls so spectacularly. #AWholeMe 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) June 7, 2020

