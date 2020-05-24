Kerry Washington Celebrates Dad on His 80th Birthday: “He’s the Greatest!”

Kerry Washington is the happiest daughter today.

Days ago, the Scandal actress took to her Twitter to inform her fans of her father, Earl Washington’s upcoming 80th birthday, and she asked fans to send him warm notes. “He loves you guys sooooo much if you have a birthday message/video you want to share with him, text it to me…718-400-7118. I’m going to show him some,” she wrote.

Now, her father has now turned 80, and the proud daughter has declared him the greatest. “Happy Birthday to this guy,” she tweeted, “You guys…EARL IS 80 TODAY!!!!! He’s the greatest!!!!! Loving, wise, inspiring, HILARIOUS. (proof aka a #dadjoke”

And she also asked more fans to send him messages. “If you have a birthday message for him, I’ll make sure he feels the LOVE!!!!”

Check them out below:

