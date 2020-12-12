Is Keri Hilson is Pregnant? Singer Shows Off Huge Baby Bump

Congratulations might be in order for Keri Hilson who many think is pregnant with her first child.

The Grammy awards winning songwriter, shared a photo of herself glowing and spotting a huge baby bump on Instagram.

Keri Hilson who has withdrawn for public life for a while now captioned the picture of herself in a white tee shirt and print kimono with emojis.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the 2x Grammy Awards nominated singer, however it is believed that she is not pregnant but rather on the set of a movie where she’s playing a knocked up character.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

