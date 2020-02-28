Kenyans outraged as direct China flight lands in Nairobi

A flight carrying 239 passengers from China on Thursday landed in Kenyan capital Nairobi, causing panic among local residents.

Kenya had suspended direct flights from China two weeks ago, to check the spread of the novel coronavirus that emanated in Wuhan, a city in central China.

The China Southern Airlines flight from Guangzhou to Nairobi is the first to land after the suspension.

All the passengers were screened on board to check for any signs that they were carrying the deadly virus, the BBC reported.

More than 80,000 people in more than 40 countries have been infected with the virus and more than 2,700 people have died.

After the flight landed, several Kenyans took to social media to criticise the move.

“A reckless government that doesn’t care about its people and always putting them in danger, let alone leaving it’s people in Wuhan to die and now letting #coronaviruskenya to kill us too,” Twitter user Gilly Mutai (@kipsmutai) wrote.

On Tuesday, Algeria became only the second African country to confirm a case of coronavirus after Egypt.

And later on Thursday, Nigeria became the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to confirm the dreaded disease after being brought in by an Italian.