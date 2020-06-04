Tanasha Donna has opened up about her relationship with the father of her son, Diamond Platnumz.

Recall that the duo welcomed their son, Naseeb, in 2019, and in a recent interview with Jalang’o, she revealed that the Tanzanian crooner does not support their son and she’s has had to take care of the toddler all by herself.

She said, per Nairobi Wire:

“I have been doing it all on my own to be honest, I will be 100% honesty with you. I’m very real and I’m not gonna say something that is not the case, with all the respect I have for him and I don’t have any bad blood with him. He is not supporting and I’m doing it on my own and I don’t need his support to be honest. I’m raising my son just fine, there is nothing that boy lacks in his life. He is fine,” said Ms Donna.

She, however, added that she will not be embroiled in any beef with Diamond. She said:

“Right now I have healed and me and the father of my son we are okay, we are in talking terms. We are not enemies, we are in communication for our son and I respect him very much,” said Donna.

