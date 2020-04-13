Kenyan prophet, who claimed world would end April 12, said he ‘begged God to postpone Jesus’ coming’

A Kenyan prophet, who claimed the world would end on April 12th, has offered fresh explanations n why the prophecy didn’t come to pass.

Prophet Owuor made the extraordinary claim that the world would end while he would resurrect like Jesus Christ

With the prophesied ‘rapture’ not forthcoming, Prophet Owuor has come out to tell the public that he actually begged God to change his mind.

The Kenyan prophet also shared with his congregation his claims that he would be assassinated in the City of Jerusalem but would be taken up to heaven by God.

In his claims, the prophet said after his assassination, his body would be abandoned and denied burial.

He apparently is now wiser as he did not offer a new date for the rapture.