‘Kenyan Jesus’ is Dead

Michael Job, the US preacher and actor who recently visited Kenya as ‘Jesus’, has reportedly died just a few days after attending an interdenominational Christian event as a guest speaker.

According to a report by Kenyan Live News, ‘medics at Heyn Hospital have confirmed that Michael Job succumbed to pneumonia while receiving treatment’.

Job hit the headlines recently after photos and videos showing him dressed as Jesus Christ were widely shared on social media.

He was last week deported from Kenya while authorities also arrested pastors that invited him to impersonate Jesus Christ during a crusade.

It remains to be seen if he will rise again…