Kenyan authorities investigate death of Nigerian pastor

Homicide detectives in Kenya have begun an investigation into the death of a Nigerian pastor in the country.

Pastor John Apewajoye, who was married to Kenyan gospel artiste Ruth Matete, had died from burns he sustained in their house at Wall Gardens Estate in Athi River area.

Ahead of a postmorterm to establish the cause of death, Athi River police boss Cathrene Ringera said the move by the homicide detectives to join the probe was normal.

“They are our colleagues and it is meant to ensure no doubt left. After the autopsy we will know the way forward,” she said.

Apewajoye succumbed to his injuries on April 11. Matete was questioned by police soon after the death.

During her grilling by detectives on what led to her husband’s demise, Matete who is two months pregnant.

The gospel artiste and 2012 Tusker Project Fame star told police her husband succumbed to burn wounds he sustained after two weeks at their Wall Gardens Estate home in Athi River, Machakos County.

Police and officials from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority visited the house where the incident happened after a gas cylinder exploded.

Ms Matete told police her husband’s upper body was burnt after a failed attempt to light up their six-kilogram gas cylinder on March 30 at around 5 pm.

According to the singer, the Nigerian was only wearing a pair of trousers when he took the cylinder from their kitchen to the balcony after he thought it was over refilled and wanted to release some gas.

She said the gas exploded immediately and engulfed him after he tried to light.