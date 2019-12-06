Kenya Governor nabbed over corruption scandal

Mike Sonko, Governor of Nairobi, has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in a multi-million dollar corruption scandal.

The director of public prosecutions said the investigation had been challenging because of repeated attempts by the accused to obstruct it.

Mr Sonko, known for his love of gold jewellery and clothing, previously described the allegation as a witch-hunt carried out for political reasons.

A controversial politician who previously faced allegations of drug trafficking and money laundering, Sonko was recently accused of escaping from a maximum facility 20 years ago, The BBC writes.

He is accused of irregularly awarding tenders to his close aides, forging documents and misappropriating county funds.

The Nairobi county governor had earlier sought court orders to stop the investigations but the case was dismissed.

Ordering his arrest, director of public prosecutions Noordin Haji said he had enough evidence to prosecute Mr Sonko, and other officials, for money laundering and unlawful acquisition of public property.

Corruption is seen as a huge problem in Kenya, which President Uhuru Kenyatta has pledged to tackle.

Despite dozens of arrests, his anti-corruption drive has not yet led to any high-profile convictions.

In July, former Finance Minister Henry Rotich was arrested on corruption allegations, which he denied.

Mr Sonko was elected Nairobi county governor in 2017, standing for Mr Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party.