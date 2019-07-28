‘Kenya a Village in Ghana’ – Hilarious Jibes as Nigerians and Kenyans Duel on Twitter

Kenyans learnt the hard way that indeed, ‘Naija no dey carry last’ after they spared with Nigerians on Twitter.

Trouble started after Kemi Olunloyo, a Nigerian media personality, took to her account to allege that “Kenya is too dangerous for her to visit.”

The controversial journalist made the comment on the back of a media summit she was scheduled to attend in Nairobi, claiming it is for safety reasons.

Unsurprisingly, her statement didnt go down too well with Kenyans who took to social media to vent their spleen.

But their furious reaction was met with even more furious backlash from battle-ready Nigerians who dragged the East African country for filth.

Using the hashtag #KenyaVsNigeria, users from both countries traded blows at each other to the delight of netizens across the social media platform.

One Twitter user said he always thought “Kenya was a village in Ghana”, while another said “the Kenyan flag looked like a native doctor’s complimentary card”

Check out some of the more hilarious tweets on the Twitter war below.

Imagine ugly Kenyans talking about witchcraft in Nollywood movies, when their flag looks like a native doctor’s complimentary card 😂🤣😂😂#KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/TiYKjjIhZ9 — Tessy Hyzeek (@TessyHyzeek) July 27, 2019

Nigeria Special forces Vs

Kenya special forces

😂😂😂😂😂#KenyaVsNigeria pic.twitter.com/2EsmM2zY7P — Ms Ene'eze (@RukkyAbdullahi) July 27, 2019

All the noise about #KenyavsNigeria

Me I always thought Kenya was a village in Ghana o 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/rnDBnONgGk — lkeyz (@Lucky_blessin) July 27, 2019

Someone said a blind person can spot a Kenyan in the dark😂#KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/nKvhz4ICSD — iamsonkii (@iamsonkii) July 27, 2019

When God said "Let there be light!"

Kenya were not included!#KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/5C5HCkDumM — 👑MTG🇳🇬 (@_MichieTheGreat) July 27, 2019

Kenyans when Nigerians are done with them. #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/KadHBxfwKY — OMOTAYO Of Lagos 🇳🇬 (@Tee_Classiquem1) July 27, 2019

Trying to imagine how Kenyans look on snapchat #kenyavsnigeria pic.twitter.com/aPGxCQ9Ypr — _oladeji_jnr (@LR16752629) July 27, 2019

When you mistakenly step on a Kenyan #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/Sf5gZtTGCA — Donpunchito (@Donpunchito2) July 27, 2019

On the 6th day God created man, afterwards he said let there be Nigerians. #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/tSBJmFR4sr — The Goat (@AndreColloh) July 27, 2019

Someone said that "Ejaculation in kenya is like producing Engine oil" 😂 #KenyavsNigeria pic.twitter.com/vEqG3VKbei — Jahzeal ❁ (@JahzeaI) July 27, 2019

Let’s cut all the crap in #KenyavsNigeria Nigeria is the scammer capital of the world, has managed to outdo India in poverty and has a 59% literacy rate compared to Kenya’s 78% pic.twitter.com/KR5mrrk5za — Da Basic Bitchez (@Hella_ratchet) July 27, 2019