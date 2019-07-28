‘Kenya a Village in Ghana’ – Hilarious Jibes as Nigerians and Kenyans Duel on Twitter

Kenyans learnt the hard way that indeed, ‘Naija no dey carry last’ after they spared with Nigerians on Twitter.

Trouble started after Kemi Olunloyo, a Nigerian media personality, took to her account to allege that “Kenya is too dangerous for her to visit.”

The controversial journalist made the comment on the back of a media summit she was scheduled to attend in Nairobi, claiming it is for safety reasons.

Unsurprisingly, her statement didnt go down too well with Kenyans who took to social media to vent their spleen.

But their furious reaction was met with even more furious backlash from battle-ready Nigerians who dragged the East African country for filth.

Using the hashtag #KenyaVsNigeria, users from both countries traded blows at each other to the delight of netizens across the social media platform.

One Twitter user said he always thought “Kenya was a village in Ghana”, while another said “the Kenyan flag looked like a native doctor’s complimentary card”

Check out some of the more hilarious tweets on the Twitter war below.

 

