Kennedy’s Granddaughter Dies at 22

Saoirse Kennedy Hill, granddaughter of late American politician and lawyer, Robert F. Kennedy, has passed away at just 22 after a reported overdose.

Young Saoirse had been struggling with depression since high school, and The New York Times broke the news that she passed away from an ‘apparent overdose.’

Saoirse was found in the seaside Kennedy Compound where her grandmother, 91-year-old Ethel Kennedy lives.

She was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the news outlet reports.

Saoirse was Courtney Kennedy Hill’s only child, and was set to graduate from Boston College in 2020 with a communication major.

In a statement they shared via The New York Times, the Kennedys said:

”Our hearts are shattered by the loss of beloved Saoirse. Her life was filled with hope, with promise and love.”

The publication also quoted Ethel saying that ‘The world is a little less beautiful today,’ because of her death.

Saoirse got candid about her battle with depression three years ago when she was still a high school student.

In an essay published in Deerfield Academy’s online newspaper, she shared:

”My depression took root at the beginning of middle school and will be with me for the rest of my life. Although I was generally a happy child, I suffered deep sadness that felt like a really heavy boulder on my chest. This sadness would come and go, but it did not outwardly affect me until I was a sophomore at Deerfield.”

She went on to say that she ‘totally lost it’ after an incident that involved someone she loved breaking some ‘serious sexual boundaries’ with her.

Her grandfather, Robert Francis “Bobby” Kennedy was an American politician and lawyer who served as the 64th United States Attorney General from January 1961 to September 1964, and as a U.S. Senator, New York from January 1965 until his assassination in June 1968.