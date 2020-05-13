Kendall Jenner Taunts Fans With Her Lingerie Selfie: “Screensaver?”

Kendall Jenner has given her fans a new screensaver option.

The model posted an Instagram photo of herself lounging on a bed in her black lacy camisole with matching shorts, or bodysuit, with a casual caption that read: “Did my makeup n stuff.”

On Twitter, she switched up the caption: “screensaver?”

This comes at a time when every other celebrities is posting photo of themselves in sweat pans and bland home wears, but Kendall let everyone know how glam she can still be, despite the pandemic.

Check out her photo below:

