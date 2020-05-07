Kendall Jenner Slammed With $150,000 Lawsuit Over Instagram Video

Kendall Jenner reportedly has been hit with a $150,000 lawsuit over an Instagram video of herself taken by a photographer whose permission did not request.

According to the Blast, a New York-based photographer Angela Ma, who filmed the brief clip in question, is suing Jenner and her company Kendall Jenner Inc. for copyright infringement. Ma said she took the video while Jenner visited New York City, and she was not consulted over using the clip.

The court documents obtained by Complex further revealed that Ma had registered the clip, which was posted on Sept. 12, 2019, with the U.S. Copyright Office. The complaint alleges that Jenner infringed upon Ma’s copyright intentionally, “in disregard of and indifference to Plaintiff’s rights.” Additionally, she is seeking Jenner’s profits from the video.

The the clip that triggered the lawsuit:

