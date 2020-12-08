Kendall Jenner Shows Off Ample Butts in New Video

Kendall Jenner seems like she has gained a bit more weight in her rear region and couldn’t help showing off her derriere.

The model and reality TV star shared a new video on her Instastories where she flaunted her buns which appeared to be a little more rounded than before.

Though wearing sweatpants, Kendall Jenner the older of the Jenner girls was proud of her butts and captured them from a vantage position for the viewing pleasure of her over 143 million followers on Instagram.

Check what Kendall is working with these days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

