Kendall Jenner Gives Fans a Tour of Her Home: Watch

Kendall Jenner teamed up with the folks at Architectural Digest pre-quarantine to show off her exquisite California home.

The 24-year-old model and her home appeared in the August issue. In the video tour below, she opens by saying she moved there a year and a half ago and spent a full year renovating. Plus her taste leans toward the bohemian.

“I like a house that has character. When I walked into this place, I was immediately drawn to the peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe,” Jenner told the magazine, adding. “My life involves a lot of chaos and travel and high energy, so I wanted a home that feels serene, a place where I can simply zone out and relax.”

Watch the clip below:

