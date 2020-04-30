Kendall Jenner Claps Back at Folks Criticising Her for Dating NBA Players

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Kendall Jenner Claps Back at Folks Criticising Her for Dating NBA Players

Kendall Jenner has some words for folks who have a problem with her oft relationships with NBA players.

Recent drama started after photos emerged showing her Arizona with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, and it wasn’t long before folks began speculating that they are dating, with many people talking about how the men are passing her around.

However, one fan speculated that the basketballers aren’t the ones passing her around; she is the one in control, passing them around like a ball. The power.

Kendall supported this theory, saying, “They act like I’m not in full control of where I throw this cooch.”

And Kylie agreed with her:

