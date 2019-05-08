Kemi Olunloyo Slams Davido for Getting Embroiled in Osun State Politics

Kemi Olunloyo thinks Davido is endangering himself and his daughters by getting himself embroiled in the messy Osun State political drama featuring his uncle, Ademola Adeleke.
Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in the just concluded Osun election was detained in Abuja Monday night after he had honoured an invitation at the Force Headquarters. He was later arraigned on charges of certificate forgery at an Abuja magistrates’ court on Tuesday, and then released on bail.
Davido celebrated his release on Instagram and also responded to folks warning him of the danger of getting himself mixed up in that messy political drama. And in his response, Davido said he is not afraid and will not stop speaking up for his family.
Well, Kemi Olunloyo thinks he is foolish.
“Those of u shouting that he should keep talking. Are you going to his funeral? You idiots😠 Is Shina and BRed talking loud making threats on behalf of their dad? Is Deji Adeleke the brother and Davido’s dad screaming? Only Davido has money abi? A boy, I repeat boy with no intelligence,” she wrote.
She continued, “You saw what Hon elect Oloye Akin Alabi said the other day. Having a penis doesn’t make you a father or even a man. We have an AGF Attorney General of Nigeria murdered in his Ibadan home, a sitting Head of State murdered in Aso Rock, even a Lawmaker killed here in Oyo state on Gubernatorial election day all not solved and Sugar’s suspects about to be released. If they cut Davido or his family down, NOTHING WILL HAPPEN. Davido if you are reading, get very good security for your “official children” Hailey and Imade. You are compromising them. Being American or being in America means NOTHING.”
And she said a lot more. See her post below:
I AM NOT AN APC AGENT. I HAVE NO AFFILIATION WHATSOEVER WITH ANY POLITICAL PARTY. I'M JUST A DAMN GOOD INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST AHEAD OF EVERYBODY IN NIGERIA🇳🇬 If you love Davido, WARN HIM to immediately take down this threat page about a sitting governor DOWN from @Instagram. An Instagram message got me arrested while doing my job. The phone number that opened that account was traced to Iyabo Ojo. This page is highly messing with national security. In national security, there are NO QUESTIONS! You are simply KILLED! You are considered a THREAT. If you need more help Google "Edward Snowden and Obama", Barack tried to kill that guy for 8 years, unsuccessful. I worked as an informant with @torontopolice and know these things. Davido has a red cross🚫 on Governor Oyetola's face, he names the page an Operation, he has strong cultist boy ties, the DSS, Police and Cabal are watching. Nigeria has a PRESIDENT that will not tolerate bullshit. Now almost 55yo, I was 19yo when General Buhari ordered a minister kidnapped from UK for allegedly stealing £300M in the Shagari govt. He even used #mossad the Israeli security spies and forces. We were caught after Dikko was drugged on a crate and Nigeria was sanctioned. Those of u shouting that he should keep talking. Are you going to his funeral? You idiots😠 Is Shina and BRed talking loud making threats on behalf of their dad? Is Deji Adeleke the brother and Davido's dad screaming? Only Davido has money abi? A boy, I repeat boy with no intelligence. You saw what Hon elect Oloye Akin Alabi said the other day. Having a penis doesn't make you a father or even a man. We have an AGF Attorney General of Nigeria murdered in his Ibadan home, a sitting Head of State murdered in Aso Rock, even a Lawmaker killed here in Oyo state on Gubernatorial election day all not solved and Sugar's suspects about to be released. If they cut Davido or his family down, NOTHING WILL HAPPEN. Davido if you are reading, get very good security for your "official children" Hailey and Imade. You are compromising them. Being American or being in America means NOTHING. Buhari went to London to get a minister, Saudi agents to Turkey to kill a Journalist. KOO