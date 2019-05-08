Kemi Olunloyo Slams Davido for Getting Embroiled in Osun State Politics

Kemi Olunloyo thinks Davido is endangering himself and his daughters by getting himself embroiled in the messy Osun State political drama featuring his uncle, Ademola Adeleke.

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in the just concluded Osun election was detained in Abuja Monday night after he had honoured an invitation at the Force Headquarters. He was later arraigned on charges of certificate forgery at an Abuja magistrates’ court on Tuesday, and then released on bail.

Davido celebrated his release on Instagram and also responded to folks warning him of the danger of getting himself mixed up in that messy political drama. And in his response, Davido said he is not afraid and will not stop speaking up for his family.

Well, Kemi Olunloyo thinks he is foolish.

“Those of u shouting that he should keep talking. Are you going to his funeral? You idiots😠 Is Shina and BRed talking loud making threats on behalf of their dad? Is Deji Adeleke the brother and Davido’s dad screaming? Only Davido has money abi? A boy, I repeat boy with no intelligence,” she wrote.

She continued, “You saw what Hon elect Oloye Akin Alabi said the other day. Having a penis doesn’t make you a father or even a man. We have an AGF Attorney General of Nigeria murdered in his Ibadan home, a sitting Head of State murdered in Aso Rock, even a Lawmaker killed here in Oyo state on Gubernatorial election day all not solved and Sugar’s suspects about to be released. If they cut Davido or his family down, NOTHING WILL HAPPEN. Davido if you are reading, get very good security for your “official children” Hailey and Imade. You are compromising them. Being American or being in America means NOTHING.”

And she said a lot more. See her post below: