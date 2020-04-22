Kemi Olunloyo says Nnamdi Kanu is dead, replaced by a body double

Self-styled Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has stirred the hornet’s nest again by suggesting that Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is dead.

Writing on her Twitter account on Tuesday evening, Olunloyo said she would also unveil secrets about the possibility of Kanu being replaced by a body double as Nnamdi of Sudan.

This comes as a reaction to rumours swirling on social media suggesting Nnamdi Kanu is dead.

Ironically, the IPOB leader has been pushing the idea that Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria is dead and has been replaced by another person he claimed to be Jubril of Sudan.

However, Olunloyo has set the internet on fire with her latest theory that Nnamdi Kanu is dead and replaced by a body double.

The tweet comes bare days after Olunloyo trended on Twitter following the death of Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff to President Buhari.

Olunloyo had in March claimed that a high-ranking member of Buhari’s inner-cycle had died from an illness and the presidency was trying to put a lid on it.

The controversial journalist however declined to mention a name, saying she’s rather wait for the presidency to come clean with Nigerians.

Kyari was hospitalized with COVID-19 at the time and many on social media assumed the tweet referred to him.