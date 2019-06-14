Kemi Olunloyo Says Armed Robbers Broke Into Her Ibadan Apartment

Kemi Olunloyo has taken to her Instagram to reveal that her Ibadan apartment was broken into by armed robbers.

According to the controversial blogger, the unidentified men broke into the house armed with cutlass, crowbars, and at least one gun.

“They smashed the doors into the house with crowbars, tied us up at gunpoint, cutlass, crowbars, cleared all electronics and beat us,” she wrote.

Adding, “My mom, sister’s house girl and everyone was begging for their lives. I was having a panic attack pleading the blood of Jesus while already dealing with #PTSD”

She further noted her attempts to reach the state governor and the police, all of which failed. “This is security in Nigeria for you. This is why I asked for guns to be legalized in Nigeria like America,” she continued. “It could happen to anyone.”

And she said a lot more. See her post below: