Kemi Olunloyo Says Armed Robbers Broke Into Her Ibadan Apartment

Kemi Olunloyo has taken to her Instagram to reveal that her Ibadan apartment was broken into by armed robbers.
According to the controversial blogger, the unidentified men broke into the house armed with cutlass, crowbars, and at least one gun.
“They smashed the doors into the house with crowbars, tied us up at gunpoint, cutlass, crowbars, cleared all electronics and beat us,” she wrote.
Adding, “My mom, sister’s house girl and everyone was begging for their lives. I was having a panic attack pleading the blood of Jesus while already dealing with #PTSD”
She further noted her attempts to reach the state governor and the police, all of which failed. “This is security in Nigeria for you. This is why I asked for guns to be legalized in Nigeria like America,” she continued. “It could happen to anyone.”
And she said a lot more. See her post below:
View this post on Instagram
#BREAKING MY TRAUMA JUST HEIGHTENED! 5 armed robbers entered here at 1:45am 6/14/19. They smashed the doors into the house with crowbars, tied us up at gunpoint, cutlass, crowbars, cleared all electronics and beat us. My mom, sister's house girl and everyone was begging for their lives. I was having a panic attack pleading the blood of Jesus while already dealing with #PTSD @richkjtmusic devices are gone. All his new music and phone gone as he records at night. He came out of his room cos he heard me screaming "Don't kill me!" Help us. Devices can be replaced, not lives. Now 2:50am Ibadan now. I'm typing from an old tablet stored away not used anymore since 2014. I cannot even reach Governor @seyi_amakinde who lives behind us or police as WhatsApp is on my phone they took. This is security in Nigeria for you. This is why I asked for guns to be legalized in Nigeria like America. It could happen to anyone. Pls someone call any police you know. My police list is on my phone they took. I remain helpless😣😣 #KemiOlunloyo