Kemi Olunloyo Quits ‘Journalism’, Says “I’ll Be Leading Youth to Jesus’

So, Kemi Olunloyo is now an evangelist.

The controversial personality took to her Instagram recently to reveal that she is done running her social media blog in which she trolled or dragged famous people, and now says she intends to lead the youth to Jesus.

“All my Journalism verified accounts are now CLOSED on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. YouTube.com/KemiOlunloyoTV is still open. What’sapp also deleted and phone contacts deleted,” she wrote.

She continued, “Thank you for the memories during this last decade and 25-30 yrs. I miss all my fans during my Journalism days in Nigeria 🇳🇬 I will only be serving God leading the youth to Jesus in 2020. Join.”

See her post below: