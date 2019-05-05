Kemi Olunloyo Apologises for Fat-Shaming Eniola Badmus, and Still Shames Her

Kemi Olunloyo is back again talking about celebrities’ bodies, and this time she has singled out actress Eniola Badmus.

It all started when the actress shared a new photo of herself, with a caption in which she asked fans why they constantly body-shame her. “Why do you guys constantly call me ugly,” she wrote.

And while many people had kind things to say, Olunloyo reminded Eniola of their old feud, apologised for previously fat-shaming her, and still ended up policing how the actress should live in her body.

“Your weight is my concern. You are not the first I am going to advise.” said the entitled Olunloyo who had infamously trolled and shamed comedian Seyi Law’s daughter, Tiwa.

See her post below: