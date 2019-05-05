Kemi Olunloyo Apologises for Fat-Shaming Eniola Badmus, and Still Shames Her

Kemi Olunloyo is back again talking about celebrities’ bodies, and this time she has singled out actress Eniola Badmus.
It all started when the actress shared a new photo of herself, with a caption in which she asked fans why they constantly body-shame her. “Why do you guys constantly call me ugly,” she wrote.
And while many people had kind things to say, Olunloyo reminded Eniola of their old feud, apologised for previously fat-shaming her, and still ended up policing how the actress should live in her body.
“Your weight is my concern. You are not the first I am going to advise.” said the entitled Olunloyo who had infamously trolled and shamed comedian Seyi Law’s daughter, Tiwa.
Dear @eniola_badmus You once told me the world doesn't need me cos I called you fat and obese simply because of health reasons. I don't want you to slip into HBP, diabetes or a stroke. You definitely ain't UGLY. You are definitely pretty. Your weight is my concern and you are not the first I'm going to advise. Some of your fans cheering you up are gonna be the ones writing #RIP if these diseases afflict u and kill you God forbid. The truth is that people are dying daily from complications of obesity. I care about you. Sorry I "fat shamed" u in the past. Stay healthy. #kemitalkswellness🏥⚕💉 #KemiOlunloyo