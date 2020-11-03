Kemi Adetiba Wraps Up Shooting of King of Boys 2

Kemi Adetiba is thankful.

The producer took to her Twitter moments ago to announce that she and her team have wrapped up the shooting of the much-anticipated movie.

“Wrapped! God is good,” she posted one her page, and this comes after she had announced that they had crossed the 800th slate and still had more hours to go.

“On the 30th of October, I shot one of the most insane scene sequences of my career as a director/writer/producer,” she continued on her Instagram, adding, “After battling the most INSANE traffic, we shot all through the evening / night at a sketchy part of Lagos, in a damp, dark, mosquito infested, accident prone warehouse, and wrapped at 7:40am.”

She said a lot more.

See her posts:

Wrapped!!! God is good 🙏🏾 — Kemi Adetiba (@kemiadetiba) November 3, 2020

We crossed our 800th slate on set, a couple hours ago 🙏🏾#KOB2 #KOBSequel — Kemi Adetiba (@kemiadetiba) November 2, 2020

