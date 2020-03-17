Kemi Adetiba Teases Trailer for “King Of Boys 2” And We Love It!

Kemi Adetiba has shared the teaser for the much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster movie, King of Boys. And it seems Makanaki is still alive!

In her post yesterday, the filmmaker wrote: “KOB Army… It’s time for us to ACTIVATE!!! It’s official OUR season again!!! LET’S GOOOOOO!!!!!!!  @kingofboysmovieSequel!”

And it was all the teaser fans needed to begin making guesses about what the sequel will be all about.

Check it out below and tell us what you think!

