Kemi Adetiba Teases Trailer for “King Of Boys 2” And We Love It!

Kemi Adetiba has shared the teaser for the much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster movie, King of Boys. And it seems Makanaki is still alive!
In her post yesterday, the filmmaker wrote: “KOB Army… It’s time for us to ACTIVATE!!! It’s official OUR season again!!! LET’S GOOOOOO!!!!!!! @kingofboysmovieSequel!”
And it was all the teaser fans needed to begin making guesses about what the sequel will be all about.
Check it out below and tell us what you think!
KOB Army… It's time for us to ACTIVATE!!! It's official OUR season again!!!
LET'S GOOOOOO!!!!!!! @kingofboysmovie Sequel! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/A6zyaP6iv4
— Kemi Adetiba (@kemiadetiba) March 16, 2020