Kemi Adetiba Shares Teaser for “King of Boys 2”

Kemi Adetiba has finally shared the teaser for the much-anticipated sequel to the glorious movie, King of Boys.

The teaser tells the story of a smart young man, beloved by the gods and given a very big portion of land to rule and have dominion. Until he got too arrogant and decided to raise an army to challenge his superiors, but the elders had already heard of his plan, led by the Kabiyesi.

They burnt him to ashes and incarcerated his body, but it had been too late. He already had too much power, and his name is never to be said out loud.