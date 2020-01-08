Kemi Adetiba says ‘No Regrets’ as she turns 40

Popular Nigerian filmmaker and television director, Oluwakemi Adetiba, is celebrating her 40th birthday today.

The dark-skinned beauty, whose works include the popular ‘King of Boys’ and ‘The Wedding Party” is celebrating her birth anniversary today.

She shared the photo of fireworks announcing her age on social media and revealing that she has absolutely no regrets.

“Absolutely NO Regrets!! 🙏🏾 she wrote.

Adetiba’s works have appeared on Channel O, MTV Base, Soundcity TV, BET and Netflix as she continues to shine the light in the movie-making scene in Nigeria.

