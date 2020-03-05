Congratulations to Kemi Adetiba!

To celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day, Netflix partnered with UN Women to launch a special collection titled “Because She Watched” which celebrated women who are breaking new grounds in the entertainment industries all over the world.

And Adetiba made the list, alongside the likes of Sophia Loren, Salma Hayek, Yalitza Aparicio, Millie Bobby Brown, Laurie Nunn, Lana Condor, Petra Costa and Ava DuVernay.

You can check out all about the collection and artistes’ profiles here.

Watch the trailer below: