Kemi Adetiba Makes Netflix’s 55 Groundbreaking Women in Entertainment List

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Kemi Adetiba Makes Netflix’s 55 Groundbreaking Women in Entertainment List

Congratulations to Kemi Adetiba!

To celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day, Netflix partnered with UN Women to launch a special collection titled “Because She Watched” which celebrated women who are breaking new grounds in the entertainment industries all over the world.

And Adetiba made the list, alongside the likes of Sophia Loren, Salma Hayek, Yalitza Aparicio, Millie Bobby Brown, Laurie Nunn, Lana Condor, Petra Costa and Ava DuVernay.

You can check out all about the collection and artistes’ profiles here.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Posts

#BBNaija’s BamBam and Teddy A Welcome Their First Child Together!

March 5, 2020

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Arrested Over Sex Offender Status

March 5, 2020

Tobi Bakre Writes Heartwarming Meesage for Dad on His Birthday

March 5, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *