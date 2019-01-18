Kemi Adetiba Joins the “Transactional Sex” Debate on Social Media

Rapper Falz stirred a major storm when he shamed sex workers in his song, “Talk.”

Recall that right after he dropped the controversial song, many people called him out for the slut-shaming, however, Falz, during a chat with fans, insisted that he hates “transactional sex.”

This has since triggered a huge debate on social media. While many people agree with him, others noted the subtle misogyny in his music, how the same rapper also poses himself as a transactional “sugar daddy” in his songs. Apparently, he gets all riled up when women place a monetary value on sex, but has no qualms when men do the same.

Now, Kemi Adetiba had joined the chat and says, while she respects everyone’s choice to be who they want to be, she still is against placing a monetary value on sex, even if this is done by a man.

