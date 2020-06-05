Kemi Adetiba Gets Into With Man who Accused Busola Dakolo of Using Her Rape Case for Clout and Instagram Verification

A Twitter user hit a raw nerve with Kemi Adetiba and she set him straight!

The handle @Emekauwadinma had left a comment after Busola Dakolo gave the update on her ongoing rape case against COZA senior pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

He alleged that Mrs Dakolo has used the notoriety gained from the highly publicised allegations to ‘become the face of rape victims,’ Instagram verification and then some.

Ace filmmaker, Adetiba wasn’t going to stand for such crude remarks and she gave it to the Twitter user ‘as e dey hot’.

Kemi replied;

“Yes. She came out and put herself and her family under immense mockery and scrutiny for a verified Instagram account and to be the ‘face of rape victims’.

“Hopefully in the not too distant future, you’ll come back to this documented tweet of yours and realize how STUPID it reads”.

