So, there will be a ‘King of Boys 2.’

This was confirmed by director Kemi Adetiba who took to her Instagram today to wet her fans’ appetite.

“#RoadToKOBSequel #KOB2 #TheKingIsComingBack 👑,” she captioned the screenshot of fans discussing the first installment of the much-talked-about film.

Check out her post below:

We can’t wait!