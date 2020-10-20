Kelly Rowland Shares Baby Bump Update

Some days ago, Kelly Rowland announced her pregnancy in the November issue of Women’s Health magazine and now, she’s updating folks.

The singer who is expecting her second child with her manager husband, Tim Witherspoon, has shared progress report with fans and well wishers.

Kelly Rowland who revealed she’s six months gone already, took to Instagram to share a video of her bare bump.

Clad in a black 2-piece underwear and Fedora hat, the pregnant mum who revealed she’s on a babymoon captioned the clip;

“6 MONTHS ALREADY!! This time passed SO FAST!!! I’m enjoying every moment #2021 #babymoon”.

