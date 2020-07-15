Kelly Rowland Reveals She was ‘Tortured’ by Her Destiny’s Child Days

Kelly Rowland has revealed that she was mentally tortured by her Destiny’s Child days.

The 39-year-old musician who was a founding member of one of the most successful girl-bands ever, made this known during an appearance on The Voice Australia.

Kelly stated that being in a band with

Beyoncé was hard on her for a number of reasons and she felt she was living in the shadow of her friend which was rather overwhelming.

“Can you imagine what it’s like being in a group with Beyonce?

“I would just torture myself in my head. Like, ‘I can’t wear this dress because they’re going to say it’s like B’, she said.

“Or, ‘I can’t have a song like that because it sounds too much like B’.

“I would be lying if I said no, it’s never bothered me. That’s bull.

“There was a whole decade, if I am being completely honest, a decade where it was like the elephant in the room.

“It was the thing that would constantly be on my shoulder”, she added.

Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé Knowles were best friends and started performing together in 1993.

Both of them have gone on to enjoy solo careers after the band disbanded in 2006.

