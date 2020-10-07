Kelly Rowland is Pregnant with Baby Number 2

Kelly Rowland and her husband, Tim Witherspoon are expecting their second child together.

The singer and actress who is the latest cover star for Women’s Health magazine, unveiled her growing baby bump in the photoshoot for the interview.

The 39-year-old who is already a mother to her son, 5-year-old Titan wmwhom she shares with her husband, will be welcoming a new addition to the family soon.

Speaking to Women’s Health on its November issue which is set to hit stands on October 20, the expectant mum on sharing the happy news said;

“You still want to remind people that life is important and being able to have a child… I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.

Kelly Rowland was stunning in the photoshoot that saw her in a number of clothes all accentuating her visible bump.

Congratulations to Kelly, Tim and Titan.

See photos from the beautiful shoot below.

