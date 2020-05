Kelly Rowland is stunning.

The singer took to her Instagram last night to share a photo of herself in her underwear, with a caption praising her amazing body, while also letting everyone know that she is not thirst-trapping.

“It’s not a thirst trap,” she wrote, adding, “I’m just gonna leave this here.”

Then, she included a hashtag informing everyone that she is 39-years-old. And her fans went apeshit.

Check out the photo that got everyone talking:

