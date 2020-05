Kelly Rowland and her son are beyond adorable in a new video.

The ultra-fit 39-year-old mother of one shared a throwback video of herself and Titan having the time of their lives.

Garbed in a white terry robe with Titan sporting pajamas, the duo rocked on to Columbia’s Carlos Vives’ music.

Kelly tagged the video;

“Dancin with my son❤️

#FBF

Vibes w/ @djcamilo

Almost a month ago!”

It’s too cute, our hearts can’t take it!

